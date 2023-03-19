SCC to host first quarter networking mixer

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is inviting all of its Chamber members and the public to join its first quarter Networking Mixer, Sippin’ & Taxes, that will take place this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm at the Naked Fish Bar & Grill.

“Join us for a fun mixer experience at Naked Fish Bar & Grill. Get ready to challenge others at our tax trivia activity, meet our incredible team, and network and mingle with other Chamber members and future Chamber members. We have awesome prizes to give away, so come and join us for a night of fun activities, free drinks, and networking with others,” said the Chamber in a news release last week.

Seats are limited and the Chamber encourages interested members and guests to register online at www.saipanchamber.com or to call (670) 234-7150.

The entrance fee is $25/ Chamber member and $35/ future Chamber member. The entrance fee includes two free drinks and complimentary chasers provided by Naked Fish Bar & Grill (while supplies last).

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower our enterprises as a resource, advocate, and connector for Saipan’s private sector. Its vision is to create an island where businesses, families, and communities succeed as one. For more information or to learn how to become a Chamber Member, visit online at www.saipanchamber.com, call 234-7150, or visit the fourth floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (Room 413). (PR)