2022 INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

Public is invited to Family Fun Day on Dec. 3 at Tanapag Youth Center

Posted on Dec 02 2022

Cleo Nening

Every December, the United Nations observes and celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, or IDPWD. The purpose of IDPWD is to increase awareness of disability issues and gather support for the rights, dignity, and general welfare of people with disabilities. It also aims to raise awareness of the benefits that can be obtained through including people with disabilities in all facets of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

The Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems, Inc. is the state designated organization that protects the civil, legal, and human rights of individuals with disabilities in the CNMI. Ensuring that people with disabilities are able to exercise their rights, access public services, and are included in essential decision-making should be a priority in order to promote an accessible and inclusive environment on our islands.

This year’s global theme is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world.” This calls for us to think outside of the box on how we utilize innovation to break through the many barriers people with disabilities face, such as the stigma, prejudice, and discrimination. Understanding that people with disabilities are people first, perhaps we will be able to think about their abilities, strengths, and skills in order to celebrate them for who they are.

NMPASI and the CNMI Disability Network Partners invite you to join us for the celebration of the IDPWD with a Family Fun Day on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9am to 12pm at the Tanapag Youth Center. You will be able to browse through our exhibit booths, engage in various fun activities, and get a chance to win cool prizes in celebration of the 2022 IDPWD. Join us and be part of the transformative solutions that promote an inclusive and accessible CNMI!

For more information on IDPWD and protection of the rights of individuals with disabilities, contact NMPASI at our office numbers (670) 235-7273/4 (Saipan), text message (670) 287-0652, (670) 287-9937 (Tinian), (670) 287-9943 (Rota) or visit our website at www.nmpasi.org.

Cleo Nening is a programs coordinator at the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

