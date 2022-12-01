Mobil donates $1.5K to Red Cross

Share











Mobil Oil Mariana Islands, Inc. has donated $1,500 to the NMI Chapter of the American Red Cross over the Thanksgiving holiday. Mobil has consistently supported the Red Cross in the NMI and throughout the region for the past 25 years.

“We are grateful to Mobil for their support. They believe in the Red Cross and our humanitarian mission here in the Marianas,” said John Hirsh, executive director of the American Red Cross–NMI Chapter. “Mobil Oil and its regional team have provided significant support over the years to our fundraising events and especially after large catastrophic natural disasters like typhoosn Soudelor, Mangkutm and Yutu. This generosity has enabled us to provide help to those in need.”

Nationally, the American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission.

For more information, visit redcross.org/nmi or call the NMI Chapter office at (670) 234-3459. (PR)