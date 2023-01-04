Public warned against boating in hazardous conditions
A small craft advisory is now in effect until 6am today, Friday.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, east to northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots are expected and seas will briefly rise to 8 to 10 feet in the coastal waters of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.
Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR/Saipan Tribune)