Public warned of high surf, rip current

Posted on Sep 29 2021
The CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency warned the public yesterday of dangerous rip currents in north and west facing reefs for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota until 6am Friday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a high surf advisory is in effect for north and west facing reefs on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota until 6am Friday. There is also a high risk of rip currents until 6am Friday. Large breaking waves of up to 11 feet will be present in the surf zone, creating dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The public is urged to avoid venturing out toward north and west facing reefs and to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

