Babauta resolution slams Japan decision to dump nuclear waste

By
|
Posted on Sep 29 2021

Tag:
Share

Rep. Sheila J. Babauta (D-Saipan) has introduced a joint resolution to condemn Japan’s decision to dump nuclear waste into the Pacific Ocean.

At the House of Representatives regular session Thursday, Babauta, who chairs the House’s Natural Resources Committee, said House Joint Resolution 22-11 opposes any other government’s actions related to nuclear testing, storage, and waste disposal in the Pacific and reaffirm everyone’s fundamental right to a safe and healthy living environment.

Japan announced in April a plan to start dumping in two years into the Pacific more than a million tons of treated but still radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, which was destroyed in the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

Babauta’s resolution states that the Pacific Ocean is a resource and home for many in the Commonwealth, broader Oceania, and many in Japan who rely on it to provide food, economic subsistence, a means of travel, and so many other aspects of life that can be easily threatened by human activities such as pollution and nuclear exercises.

The lawmaker said the peoples of Oceania have throughout history been disproportionately impacted by foreign powers’ nuclear activities within the Pacific region.

This is not the first time this has happened. In 1979, Japan proposed a plan to dump about 10,000 drums of nuclear waste in the Pacific.

Babauta said the Special Rapporteurs from the United Nations released a statement expressing deep disappointment in Japan’s latest decision, saying “the release of one million tons of contaminated water into the marine environment imposes considerable risks to the full enjoyment of human rights of concerned populations in and beyond the borders of Japan.”

She said the Special Rapporteurs reminded Japan of its international obligations to prevent exposure to hazardous substances, to conduct environmental impact assessments of the risk that the discharge of water may have, to prevent transboundary environmental harms, and to protect the marine environment.

Babauta said the House, the Senate concurring, that the Legislature condemns the Government of Japan’s decision to dispose of nuclear waste into the Pacific Ocean.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

‘Taste of Japan’ samples dishes from 12 restaurants

Posted On Sep 17 2021
, By
0

‘CNMI’s Moderna vaccines unaffected by Japan recall’

Posted On Sep 06 2021
, By
0

Travel bubble is premature

Posted On Jul 09 2021
, By
0

Tinian, New Mexico, Japan could work together on a peace memorial—Aldan

Posted On Jul 05 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2021, 10:40 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune