Public warned of high surf, rip current, dangerous jellyfish

The public is being warned that a dangerous form of jellyfish called Indo-Pacific men-o-war are expected through late Tuesday night. Contact with Indo-Pacific men-o-war, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases.

Also, a high surf advisory remains in effect until 4am tomorrow, Wednesday. There is also a high risk of rip currents through late tonight, Tuesday. A small craft advisory is in effect until 6am Friday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center – State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents are present in west and north facing reefs of the Marianas.

Indo-Pacific men-o-war are expected in all beaches and surf zones of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

These factors will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

A northwest swell is expected to maintain hazardous surf and a high rip current risk along west and north facing reefs of the Marianas. Men-o-war have been reported washed up on various beaches along west, north and east facing reefs. They are less likely along south facing beaches but may still be found in the water.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

The public is advised to stay out of the water along north and west facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Even if men- o-war are not found along the beach, they could still be out in the water. Avoid making contact with men-o-war that have washed up on beaches, especially when bubbles can be seen.

Northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots and seas of 8 to 11 feet are expected in Marianas coastal waters until 6am Friday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A long period northwest swell will bring hazardous seas through Tuesday night, mainly for Tinian and Saipan coastal waters. Building northeast to east swell and breezy winds will bring hazardous seas for all coastal waters of the Marianas Wednesday through at least Thursday night.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (Saipan Tribune)