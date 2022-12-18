Public warned of rough seas until Tuesday

Share











The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Monday night in east facing reefs of the Marianas. Also, a small craft advisory remains in effect until 6am tomorrow, Tuesday. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

The public is being warned that rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. The public is advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, east winds of 15 to 25 knots will be present, with isolated gusts of up to 30 kt and seas of 8 to 11 feet. Winds are expected to decrease below small craft criteria Sunday night, but seas will remain around 10 feet until Tuesday morning. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (Saipan Tribune)