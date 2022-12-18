Saipan Lions Club marks 30, swears in new officers

Share











Members of the Lion’s Club of Saipan met at the Crowne Plaza Resort in Garapan last Dec. 3, 2022, for the celebration of their club’s 30th charter anniversary, as well as to induct new members and install officers and board of directors for the year 2022-23.

All nine Lions Club on Saipan were present for the event, and District 204 officers from Guam also came to witness the event. After a brief overview of the Saipan’s Unity Lions Club history, the group held a a parade of honor for all past and present presidents of Saipan Unity Lions Club.

District 204 governor Loisa Cabuhat installed the new officers of Saipan Unity Lions Club for 2022-2023. They are Lindie Mae Moleno (president), Lion Yolanda Villavicencio (immediate past president), Marilyn Parnes (first vice president), Bongbong Martinez (second vice president), Caroline Tamparong (secretary), Mildred Ebuen (assistant secretary), Elmera Lacap (treasurer), and Annibelle Lopena (assistant treasurer).

Coming in as Membership Committee chair is Argie Buensalido; Birhen Martinez is Service Committee chair; Angelica Vina Lastimado is Marketing and Communication chair; Hermelina Tanghal is auditor; Virginia Villaluna is assistant auditor; Gil Anonuevo is the safety officer; Elsa Bangilan is assistant safety officer; Soledad Cruz is called “Lion Tamer”; and Anne David is the “Tail Twister.”

Two Years Club directors are Willy Barbo and Eva Cuevas. One Year Club directors are Joe Digno and Mae Alegre. Lucia Buensalido is Leo adviser, while Lhita Cuevas is assistant Leo adviser. Club Adviser is Atoy Banting and Alicia Barbo is the new Club Director.

The New Officers of Saipan Teen Unity Leo Club for 2022-2023 are Angel Lou Buensalido as president, Trixia Jhoanne Regadon as vice president, Jose Rafael Lopez as secretary, Kriselle Bryana Drillon as treasurer, Leo Juliana Vergara as P.R.O., Mary Danica Salinas as Historian, and Francine Joy Ebuen for Telecommunications. Club directors are Kaitlyn Punzalan, Jane Nicole Mozunder, and Abegail Amog.

Nine brand new members of Saipan Unity Lions Club and six new members of Saipan Teen Unity Leo Club were inducted during the event.

District 204 governor Loisa Cabuhat, second vice district governor Roy Adonay, and international president of Lions Club International Brian E. Sheehan also spoke and congratulated the club for their dedication and hard work throughout the year.

Moleno later thanked her family and the SULC family for their support and said she was humbled to be part of the group. “I can confidently say I would not be here tonight without my family and SULC family. It is my absolute honor and privilege to stand before you on this momentous event and the most awaited words to say: Yes! I accept to be the president of SULC for this Lion Year 2022-2023. I accept this position with pride and will give my best effort to make you proud.”

The Saipan Unity Lions Club was established on Nov. 17, 1992, and has been serving the community since.