Saipan Lions Club marks 30, swears in new officers

By
|
Posted on Dec 19 2022

Tag:
Share

Members of the Lion’s Club of Saipan met at the Crowne Plaza Resort in Garapan last Dec. 3, 2022, for the celebration of their club’s 30th charter anniversary, as well as to induct new members and install officers and board of directors for the year 2022-23. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Members of the Lion’s Club of Saipan met at the Crowne Plaza Resort in Garapan last Dec. 3, 2022, for the celebration of their club’s 30th charter anniversary, as well as to induct new members and install officers and board of directors for the year 2022-23.

All nine Lions Club on Saipan were present for the event, and District 204 officers from Guam also came to witness the event. After a brief overview of the Saipan’s Unity Lions Club history, the group held a a parade of honor for all past and present presidents of Saipan Unity Lions Club.

District 204 governor Loisa Cabuhat installed the new officers of Saipan Unity Lions Club for 2022-2023. They are Lindie Mae Moleno (president), Lion Yolanda Villavicencio (immediate past president), Marilyn Parnes (first vice president), Bongbong Martinez (second vice president), Caroline Tamparong (secretary), Mildred Ebuen (assistant secretary), Elmera Lacap (treasurer), and Annibelle Lopena (assistant treasurer).

Coming in as Membership Committee chair is Argie Buensalido; Birhen Martinez is Service Committee chair; Angelica Vina Lastimado is Marketing and Communication chair; Hermelina Tanghal is auditor; Virginia Villaluna is assistant auditor; Gil Anonuevo is the safety officer; Elsa Bangilan is assistant safety officer; Soledad Cruz is called “Lion Tamer”; and Anne David is the “Tail Twister.”

Two Years Club directors are Willy Barbo and Eva Cuevas. One Year Club directors are Joe Digno and Mae Alegre. Lucia Buensalido is Leo adviser, while Lhita Cuevas is assistant Leo adviser. Club Adviser is Atoy Banting and Alicia Barbo is the new Club Director.

The New Officers of Saipan Teen Unity Leo Club for 2022-2023 are Angel Lou Buensalido as president, Trixia Jhoanne Regadon as vice president, Jose Rafael Lopez as secretary, Kriselle Bryana Drillon as treasurer, Leo Juliana Vergara as P.R.O., Mary Danica Salinas as Historian, and Francine Joy Ebuen for Telecommunications. Club directors are Kaitlyn Punzalan, Jane Nicole Mozunder, and Abegail Amog.

Nine brand new members of Saipan Unity Lions Club and six new members of Saipan Teen Unity Leo Club were inducted during the event.

District 204 governor Loisa Cabuhat, second vice district governor Roy Adonay, and international president of Lions Club International Brian E. Sheehan also spoke and congratulated the club for their dedication and hard work throughout the year.

Moleno later thanked her family and the SULC family for their support and said she was humbled to be part of the group. “I can confidently say I would not be here tonight without my family and SULC family. It is my absolute honor and privilege to stand before you on this momentous event and the most awaited words to say: Yes! I accept to be the president of SULC for this Lion Year 2022-2023. I accept this position with pride and will give my best effort to make you proud.”

The Saipan Unity Lions Club was established on Nov. 17, 1992, and has been serving the community since.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Saipan Lions Club unveils new bus stop

Posted On Nov 25 2022
, By
0

Saipan Unity Lions Club inducts new members, installs new board

Posted On Aug 31 2021
, By

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Are you done with your Christmas shopping yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 19, 2022, 6:08 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:37 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune