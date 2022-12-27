Public warned of seas dangerous to small craft

Share











A small craft advisory remains in effect in Saipan, Tinian, and Rota coastal waters until 6am Monday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots with gusts of up to 30 knots and seas of 8 to 11 feet are occurring in Marianas waters until 6am Friday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A building northeast to east swell and breezy winds will bring hazardous seas for all coastal waters of the Marianas throughout the weekend.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)