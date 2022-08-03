Queen of the Diamond still spotless in women’s division

Hot Shots continued its search for a win after losing to league-leading Queen of the Diamond last Sunday in the women’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League. (LEIGH GASES)

Queen of the Diamond continued to inflict royal pain on their opponents as they remain unscathed in the women’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League.

The now 3-0 team’s latest victim is Hot Shots after Queen of the Diamond defeated them, 8-2, last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

Queen of the Diamond took the initiative early as runs by Kianu Aldan and Kiana Camacho gave them a 2-1 lead after the first inning. Hot Shots’ score was courtesy of Erica Tenorio.

After a scoreless second, Queen of the Diamond erupted for three runs in the following inning as Camacho, Erin Mendiola, and Amy Cabrera all touched home plate. Britney Luzama’s run was Hot Shots’ meek reply in the third.

Pitcher Bert Camacho then proceeded to silence Hot Shots’ batters the rest of the game even as Queen of the Diamond scored four more runs to put away the victory with plenty to spare. The loss dropped Hot Shots below the .500 mark at 1-2.

In the only other women’s game in the Budweiser BASA League last Sunday, Tokehao Ladies nipped Lady Eagles’ wings, 4-3. It was a come-from-behind win by the now 1-2 team as Lady Eagles actually were coasting to victory up 3-1 until Tokehao Ladies erupted for four runs in the last inning to shock their opponents. The defeat meant that Lady Eagles continued its stay in the cellar with 0-3 win-loss card in the women’s team standings.

The current statistical leaders across offensive and defensive categories of both the men’s and women’s divisions of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League will be published in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

