Quitugua bags gold in Guam BJJ tourney

Jacqueline Iris Quitugua struck gold in the peewee super heavyweight division of the Påtgon Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament held last Saturday at the UOG Calvo Field House.

The 7-year-old gray belt out of Trench Tech Purebred Saipan was one of eight Trench Tech mixed martial arts practitioners who took part in the one-day tournament.

The others were white belters Gabriel Mitchel, 12; Chris Hardt, 16; Brian Anthony Reyes, 7; and Leihani’Lyn Faith Kukku Reyes, 5; and gray belters Justo Jeremiah Quitugua, 11; Reiden Palacios Travilla 9; and Kaiya Isabel Pangelinan, 8;

“After knowing I won gold, I felt very surprised and happy. I was also very proud of myself for doing my best. I decided to join Brazilian jiu-jitsu because I wanted to learn how to defend myself,” she told Saipan Tribune.

BJJ instructor Cuki Alvarez couldn’t be happier for her emerging padawan.

“Super proud but I knew she had a good chance. She has been training with Trench Tech for almost three years now,” he said.

Quitugua’s mother, Jacklyn, echoed Alvarez when she said she’s extremely proud of her daughter and how far she has come in jiu-jitsu.

“She stepped out of her comfort zone by competing in Guam and taking all the skills she has been practicing and applying it in the tournament. I’d also like to thank professor Cuki with Trench Tech Saipan for giving her all the tools, coaching, and encouragement that helped her on the mats in Guam; thank you to Purebred Jiu Jitsu Guam for allowing her to train with them before the competition; and a big thank you to [the Marianas Visitors Authority] for sponsoring her on the Guam trip,” she said.

Aside from Quitugua, four other Trench Tech mainstays had solid performances in the Påtgon Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Justo Jeremiah Quitugua won silver in the ultra heavy division for ages 11-13.

Mitchell, meanwhile, also took home the silver in his gi match in the super heavyweight division and bronze medal in his nogi match.

Pangelinan lost her junior pee wee match by arm-lock submission after dominating the first half of her match and leading 8-0 in points.

Alvarez said her opponent—a boy—rallied and caught her with 30 seconds left in the match.

Hardt fought very hard and put up a great performance against higher belts, but lost both his matches in the 16-17-year-old 164-lb category.

“He went up against green belts. Chris is a white belt. We accepted the matches because there were no other white belts to compete with,” said Alvarez.

The Trench Tech owner said he was happy how the team in general represented the CNMI in the competition.

“It was an overall great experience, especially for the kids. This tournament was catered for them,” he added.

Unfortunately, Alvarez said three of his wards missed making weight and were disqualified. Travilla was .8 lbs over and Leihani’Lyn Faith and Brian Anthony Reyes (brother and sister) were both over 2 lbs.

“The organizers were very strict in this aspect and wouldn’t allow them to compete. Needless to say they were all heartbroken,” said Alvarez.