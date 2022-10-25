Quitugua bags gold in Guam BJJ tourney

By
|
Posted on Oct 26 2022
Share

Jacqueline Iris Quitugua takes her place in the medal podium of the Påtgon Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament held last Saturday at the UOG Calvo Field House. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Jacqueline Iris Quitugua struck gold in the peewee super heavyweight division of the Påtgon Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament held last Saturday at the UOG Calvo Field House. 

The 7-year-old gray belt out of Trench Tech Purebred Saipan was one of eight Trench Tech mixed martial arts practitioners who took part in the one-day tournament. 

The others were white belters Gabriel Mitchel, 12; Chris Hardt, 16; Brian Anthony Reyes, 7; and Leihani’Lyn Faith Kukku Reyes, 5; and gray belters Justo Jeremiah Quitugua, 11; Reiden Palacios Travilla 9; and Kaiya Isabel Pangelinan, 8; 
“After knowing I won gold, I felt very surprised and happy. I was also very proud of myself for doing my best. I decided to join Brazilian jiu-jitsu because I wanted to learn how to defend myself,” she told Saipan Tribune.

BJJ instructor Cuki Alvarez couldn’t be happier for her emerging padawan. 

“Super proud but I knew she had a good chance. She has been training with Trench Tech for almost three years now,” he said.

Quitugua’s mother, Jacklyn, echoed Alvarez when she said she’s extremely proud of her daughter and how far she has come in jiu-jitsu. 

“She stepped out of her comfort zone by competing in Guam and taking all the skills she has been practicing and applying it in the tournament. I’d also like to thank professor Cuki with Trench Tech Saipan for giving her all the tools, coaching, and encouragement that helped her on the mats in Guam; thank you to Purebred Jiu Jitsu Guam for allowing her to train with them before the competition; and a big thank you to [the Marianas Visitors Authority] for sponsoring her on the Guam trip,” she said.

Aside from Quitugua, four other Trench Tech mainstays had solid performances in the Påtgon Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Justo Jeremiah Quitugua won silver in the ultra heavy division for ages 11-13.

Mitchell, meanwhile, also took home the silver in his gi match in the super heavyweight division and bronze medal in his nogi match.

Pangelinan lost her junior pee wee match by arm-lock submission after dominating the first half of her match and leading 8-0 in points. 

Alvarez said her opponent—a boy—rallied and caught her with 30 seconds left in the match. 

Hardt fought very hard and put up a great performance against higher belts, but lost both his matches in the 16-17-year-old 164-lb category.

“He went up against green belts. Chris is a white belt. We accepted the matches because there were no other white belts to compete with,” said Alvarez.

The Trench Tech owner said he was happy how the team in general represented the CNMI in the competition. 

“It was an overall great experience, especially for the kids. This tournament was catered for them,” he added.

Unfortunately, Alvarez said three of his wards missed making weight and were disqualified. Travilla was .8 lbs over and Leihani’Lyn Faith and Brian Anthony Reyes (brother and sister) were both over 2 lbs. 

“The organizers were very strict in this aspect and wouldn’t allow them to compete. Needless to say they were all heartbroken,” said Alvarez.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 26, 2022, 11:30 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune