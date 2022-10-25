COMMUNITY BRIEFS – October 26, 2022

By
|
Posted on Oct 26 2022
5.3-magnitude quake in Pagan region

At 2:54am on Oct. 25 2022, a report of a 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 18.740°N 146.411°E in the Pagan region of the Northern Marianas Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)

4.9-magnitude quake o northeast of Saipan

At 10:16pm on Oct. 20 2022, a report of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred 256 kilometers northeast of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)

SCC November General Membership Meeting set

The monthly General Membership Meeting for the Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from 11:30am to 1pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom.

Lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. The luncheon fee is $25/Chamber member and $35/non-member. To reserve or for more information, contact the Chamber office at (670) 234-7150

or email coordinator2@saipanchamber.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
