Plop

Another ripe avocado drops

its ass on the green grass.

Rats scurry to eat the deep purple treat

for there are tree owners to beat,

to tease as they nibble, not devour,

on a battlefield where they got power.

Why do they only take a bite or two,

leaving the rest for us to eschew?

“Egads, you rats, scat!”

Another cado suffers a horrible rat bite

making it a most unappetizing sight.

The husband says to the wife,

“Honey, this is no kind of life.

From now on, we pick them all green,

wait for them to ripen whole and clean.”

No more drops, no more plops.

The family firmly declared, “This is our crop!”

The rats laughed. They didn’t care.

They just went elsewhere.

To the store? No, next door.

Bob Coldeen (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Bob Coldeen is a longtime TV journalist in the CNMI and was the news director/reporter of KSPN 2.