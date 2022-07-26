MSA launches booking website

Share











After months of development, Marianas Southern Airways officially announced yesterday on its Facebook page that its website, iflymarianas.com, is now up and running and those who want to avail of their low interisland fares may now do so.

Interested individuals can now book an interisland flight starting on Aug. 12 for Saipan to Tinian, Aug. 15 for Saipan to Rota, and Aug. 20 for Saipan to Guam.

Currently, a one-way ticket from Saipan to Tinian can be purchased at $39, while a Saipan to Rota ticket is priced at $69. A ticket from Saipan to Guam would cost you $99.

According to Marianas Southern Airways, they don’t anticipate raising their prices any time soon.

in a Facebook post last week, the airline announced that they tentatively expect to launch their inaugural flight in August. Yesterday, the airline confirmed that its inaugural flight will be on Aug. 12.

The announcement came after Marianas Southern Airways announced in a post on their social media page that their first two Tecnam aircrafts are now on the way to the CNMI.

Although their aircraft have yet to arrive, Marianas Southern Airways announced over the weekend that their spare plane has successfully landed on Saipan.

According to a previous Saipan Tribune article, Marianas Southern Airways plans to offer over 90 weekly flights serving Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Guam at launch. Through Southern Airways’ interline agreement with United Airlines, it will also provide passengers the ability to make a reservation from Tinian, Rota, or Saipan to anywhere in the United network.

Marianas Southern Airways is a joint venture between Saipan’s MP Enterprises and Southern Airways Express, one of America’s largest regional airlines.

It will operate the all-new Tecnam P2012 Traveler aircraft, known as the world’s most advanced twin-engine turbocharged piston aircraft. The nine-seat aircraft features generous luggage allowances to complement its sleek and modern interior design, which includes LED reading lights, overhead air conditioning controls, and ergonomic seats with a USB port, armrest, and cup holder for each passenger.

The lone interisland airline in the CNMI right now is Star Marianas Airlines.