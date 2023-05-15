Reading Craze Carnival at GES

Share











To promote and celebrate reading, Garapan Elementary School held a Reading Craze Carnival last Friday morning, with hundreds of students participating in games and activities at their school grounds.

The carnival, which featured over 30 booths, started at 8am and was supposed to last until 10am, but closed a couple of minutes before 10 because of rain. Still, students were seen having fun and enjoying activities, and games—the rewards of their reading the past month.

As a part of their reading program, and also tying into National Library Month last April, GES started their reading endeavor for the month on April 13 through May 11, culminating in the Reading Craze Carnival on May 12. From April 13 until May 10, students were encouraged to read at their grade level books, and test their comprehension of the stories through AR quizzing. Based off of how they did and what they read, students were given points, which they could use at the Reading Craze Carnival.

GES principal Derwin Johnson said the carnival was a great success, with many activities and games made possible by their teachers. “Every grade level was involved so we had different games and booths for each level,” he said. From matching ducks, to target games, face painting, spin the wheel, and ring toss, “they were all academic-based learning games, learning activities, and were all literacy based…so they got to incorporate all the building vocabulary and fluency, and have fun at the same time.”