Emory S. Land departs Saipan

Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) pose for a photo before conducting a beach cleanup at Horiguchi Beach on Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, May 3, during a scheduled port visit. (U.S. NAVY/MCS LUKE WILSON)

PHILIPPINE SEA—The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departed Saipan last May 5 after a routine port visit.

“It was a very productive visit for us,” said Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of Emory S. Land. “We were able to exercise and improve several key expeditionary capabilities, and we really appreciated the hospitality and patriotic spirit of the local community and CNMI authorities.”

Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners participated in community outreach events to include a beach cleanup, a park cleanup, a historical tour of the island, multiple outdoor recreation trips, and provided ship tours to students and civic leaders.

“I would like to give a special shout out to the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs for the warm welcome we received from them and the local community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Miller, the chaplain assigned to Emory S. Land. “It was our pleasure to be part of the community relations event and clean up the beach. We look forward to a return visit in the future.”

“I truly hope that your visit here will last a lifetime and that you will share your wonderful experience with families and others,” said CNMI Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang. “On behalf of Gov. [Arnold I.] Palacios and the people of Saipan, I want to say that your visit here will remain with us forever.”

Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) pose for a photo for during a beach cleanup at Horiguchi Beach on Saipan last May 3 during a scheduled port visit. (U.S. NAVY/MCS LUKE WILSON)

“We also wanted to recognize and express pride in Kevin Barbo, who, as [a] leading chief petty officer of the USS Emory S. Land, plays an important role in the Navy mission of defending our freedom, keeping America safe, and ensuring the seas free and open,” Palacios said. “We are proud of him and all the crew and thank them for their service.”

Chief Gunner’s Mate Barbo is a native of Saipan, and was able to visit his family at home for the second time in five years.

This is Emory S. Land’s second port visit to Saipan since taking over as the lead maintenance activity from USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in 2021. Their last visit was in February 2022.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy’s only submarine tenders, Emory S. Land and Frank Cable, as well as several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. The submarine tenders are tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to submarines. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements. They are manned by a unique hybrid crew of uniformed Sailors and MSC civil service mariners.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney
