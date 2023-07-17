Recognizing the crucial role of probation and parole professionals

By
|
Posted on Jul 18 2023
Share

CNMI probation and parole professionals pose with Gov. Arnold Palacios and Lt. Gov. David Apatang after the two officials designated July 16-22, 2023 as Pre-trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week last Friday at the Kagman Community Center. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

As an annual tradition and in sync with the United States, CNMI Gov. Arnold Palacios and Lt. Gov. David Apatang signed a proclamation signing last Friday at the Kagman Community Center that designates the week of July 16-22, 2023, as Pre-trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week to recognize the hard work and efforts of CNMI probation and parole professionals.

Associate Justice Perry B Inos, and the CNMI justices and presiding and associate judges, as well as CNMI probation and parole professionals, Department of Youth Services members, and members of the community joined Palacios and Apatang for the signing and to recognize the labor of these needed civil servants.

Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division chief Chester Hinds commended these individuals, saying that, with the shortage of parole professionals here in the CNMI, there needs to be not only more of these individuals also more resources given them so they can do their job.

“For this community, there needs to be more resources invested in actually helping people re-enter society so they don’t need to come back and see me in the courtroom anymore,” he said.

During his inspirational remarks, one of those who has managed to turn his life around with the help of parole officers, Cody Leon, shared how he was truly grateful for these parole and probation officers, and DYS for all their services to the community, and in his life personally. Leon shared how he had changed from a life of addiction and crime and credited who he is today to these professionals who worked with him.

After the signing, Palacios and Apatang encouraged the community to honor these hardworking individuals and recognize their achievements and the crucial role they play in the community.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune