Recognizing the crucial role of probation and parole professionals

As an annual tradition and in sync with the United States, CNMI Gov. Arnold Palacios and Lt. Gov. David Apatang signed a proclamation signing last Friday at the Kagman Community Center that designates the week of July 16-22, 2023, as Pre-trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week to recognize the hard work and efforts of CNMI probation and parole professionals.

Associate Justice Perry B Inos, and the CNMI justices and presiding and associate judges, as well as CNMI probation and parole professionals, Department of Youth Services members, and members of the community joined Palacios and Apatang for the signing and to recognize the labor of these needed civil servants.

Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division chief Chester Hinds commended these individuals, saying that, with the shortage of parole professionals here in the CNMI, there needs to be not only more of these individuals also more resources given them so they can do their job.

“For this community, there needs to be more resources invested in actually helping people re-enter society so they don’t need to come back and see me in the courtroom anymore,” he said.

During his inspirational remarks, one of those who has managed to turn his life around with the help of parole officers, Cody Leon, shared how he was truly grateful for these parole and probation officers, and DYS for all their services to the community, and in his life personally. Leon shared how he had changed from a life of addiction and crime and credited who he is today to these professionals who worked with him.

After the signing, Palacios and Apatang encouraged the community to honor these hardworking individuals and recognize their achievements and the crucial role they play in the community.