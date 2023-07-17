Kinisha Lizama graduates with salutatory honors

By
|
Posted on Jul 18 2023
Share

Kinisha Faythe Kileleman Lizama (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Kinisha Faythe Kileleman Lizama brought smiles and pride to members of her family and island as she turned another chapter in her life with flying colors.

Out of 476 students in her graduating class, this 18-year-old daughter of Saipan graduated with salutatorian honors from McMinnville High School in Oregon last June 9, 2023.

Lizama said that she was “excited, but a little anxious too” on her graduation day. “I have big plans. …I’m going to college starting September this year, so knowing that I have something coming is exciting but also scary.”

As the only Pacific Islander in her graduating class, Lizama shared that one of the challenges she faced in high school was overcoming negative stereotypes, and at times even a hint of racial discrimination.

Although born on Saipan, Lizama was only a toddler when her family relocated to the United States, so she didn’t have much memories of the island and, after being away for 15 years, Lizama finally returned to Saipan this year for a summer vacation.

She shared with Saipan Tribune that she was still contemplating what to major in college when she returned to Saipan, but it was during her time here when she figured it out. “I really didn’t know until I came here back to Saipan. I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ I didn’t even know what I’m going to do, but coming back here made me want to step into political science.”

It was after hearing a family member share how sad she was that Saipan was not the same that made her sad too, but also motivated to help somehow. “Maybe I’ll come back and help and make it a little bit better.”

Aside from being her class’ salutatorian, she already has college credit completion, career pathway completion, and an honors diploma, and has been accepted to the University of California in Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and Portland State. She has decided to go to the University of Oregon, where she will be majoring in political science.

She shared that she wants to return to the CNMI to work after completing her studies.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune