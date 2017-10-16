Recovery efforts continue for an overdue vessel off Chuuk

SANTA RITA, Guam—A large-scale search is being conducted between Chuuk and the Hall Islands in the Federated States of Micronesia for an overdue boat.

On Oct. 11, two men and two women departed Chuuk State en route to the Hall Islands, an estimated 80-nautical-mile journey with gas cans and food on board. They never made it to Hall Island on the specified arrival date

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam was notified on Oct. 12 by the U.S. Embassy in Chuuk and requested assistance in their search efforts for the overdue vessel.

The Coast Guard was able to launch a Navy P8 from Kadena Air Force Base in Japan and C130 from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, both of which began searching on Saturday.

Additional search assets included six vessels who are registered to the Automated Mutual-Assistance Rescue System, a worldwide voluntary reporting system for search and rescue sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The M/T AKRI also volunteered to assist in the search and rescue efforts by conducting numerous search patterns in the area.

The FSM patrol boat FSS Independence began searching on Friday and on Sunday located a gas can from the overdue vessel.

The Coast Guard was able to have the C130 and P8 fly over the debris field and locate two individuals, both of which were recovered by the FSS Independence.

The USCGC Washington was supposed to arrive on scene last night and begin searching for the remaining people. (PR)