Register for GCC’s free Construction Boot Camp IV

Share











Guam Community College announces open registration for its upcoming Construction Boot Camp IV. This boot camp will last three months and start in February. It is also free to those who qualify.

Upon successful completion participants will earn their boot camp certificate with additional certifications in Work Keys, Work Ethic, OHSA-10, and Heartsavers/CPR/First-Aid. Black Construction will offer employment to participants successfully completing the boot camp.

Those interested are encouraged to log on to GuamCC.edu/CEWD and fill out the online interest form. The boot camp is limited to 20 participants. Those interested will have to meet certain requirements:

Underemployed or Unemployed

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

Must be 18+ years of age

Able to work in the United States

Must submit police and court clearances

For more information on this boot camp, contact GCC’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development department at 671-735-5640 extension 5411, or email workforce@guamcc.edu. The CEWD office is located on campus in Building 2000, you may visit Monday through Friday between 8am and 5pm. (PR)