NMC’s spring 2023 semester begins next week

Northern Marianas College is reminding individuals who are seeking to advance their education or their professional careers that they can apply for and register for the college’s spring 2023 semester. Registration is ongoing throughout this week. The first day of classes is on Jan. 17, 2023.

Applications for admission and other forms may be picked up at NMC’s Office of Admissions & Records located in Building N at the NMC As Terlaje campus, or may be downloaded from www.marianas.edu. Supporting documents (i.e., transcripts from institutions previously attended, health evaluation form, and copy of a valid photo I.D.) must be submitted to the Office of Admissions & Records or via email at admissions@marianas.edu on or before Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, by 12pm.

Students who do not meet the requirements for the transcript evaluation are required to take the Math and English placement tests. A schedule of the placement test dates can be found at www.marianas.edu. Students can also make an appointment to take placement tests by calling 237-6774. New and readmitted students must also view the online student orientation program in order to register for courses.

NMC offers several degree and certificate programs, including a bachelor of science in education (concentration in early childhood education, elementary education, rehabilitation and human services, or special education), bachelor of science in business management (concentration in accounting or without concentration); associate of arts in business, associate of applied science in business administration (emphasis in accounting, business management, or computer applications), associate of applied science in hospitality management, associate of arts in liberal arts (emphasis in education, health and physical education, pre-engineering, social work, or without emphasis), associate of science in nursing, associate of science in agriculture, associate of science in natural resource management, associate of applied science in criminal justice, and associate of science in fire science technology. The certificate programs at NMC include Basic Law Enforcement, Business Management, Computer Applications, Early Childhood Education, Fire Science Technology, Hospitality Operations, Nursing Assistant, and Small Business Management.

For additional information or inquiries, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 237-6769/70/71/72/73 or visit www.marianas.edu/spring2023. (NMC)