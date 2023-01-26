Registration for AMP summer internship is now open

Share











After the success of their first internship program last year, the American Memorial Park announced the return of its Summer Fish & Feathers Internship Program for the year of 2023.

The program, made possible by the National Park Service and the Environment for the Americas, seeks to “…engage ethnically and racially diverse young professionals in natural resource careers.” The internship will provide chosen participants with a stipend of $600 per week, plus housing upon its start in May 15, 2023 until Aug. 4, 2023. All chosen Fish & Feathers interns are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and must attend the mandatory pre-internship workshop from May 15 through 19, 2023.

The internship is only available for U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents, aged 18 through 30. For veterans, the age limit reaches up to 35 years old. Other qualifications for the internship include the ability to hike long distances and conduct outdoor field operations as part of a team and/or independently, any experience in giving presentations, the ability to learn new skills and transfer knowledge to participants, interest in learning fishing regulations and bird identification, and the ability to learn methods employed in fish and wildlife management. Intern prospects must have strong interpersonal, oral, listening, and written communication skills, and yet also be interested in learning new skills such as rafting, canoeing, and kayaking.

The duties of chosen interns will include reaching out to local communities through outreach and educational activities in order to increase engagement in fishing and birdwatching, create new materials whether through social media, educational games/activities, signage, etc. and provide visitors with information about fish and birds at the site. Interns must also understand regulations regarding fishing and ethical birding and communicate this information to other participants, and will be expected to either establish or build upon fishing and birding programs at the National Parks Service site, as well as manage and maintain program equipment, and meet deadlines for Environment for the Americas program requirements.

Successful candidates will have a background and/or coursework in areas such as biology, fisheries and wildlife, ecology and aquaculture, communications and marketing, environmental science, recreation, and interpretation education, or even just a strong interest in the outdoors and experience in either or both fishing and birdwatching.

All interested individuals are encouraged to apply at https://environmentamericas.org/diversity-internships/apply/ by Feb. 6 in order to be considered, and can contact Internships@environmentamericas.org if they have any questions.