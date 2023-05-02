Registration open for Marianas Tourism Month 5K on May 20

Share











Online registration is now open for the Marianas Tourism Month 5K Fun Run on May 20, 2023, beginning at Garapan Fishing Base in Saipan.

Registration is $10 and is open at raceroster.com/events/2023/75098/marianas-tourism- month-5k-fun-run. Registration will also be held at the starting line on the day of the run beginning at 6am, with the fun run beginning at 7am and proceeding south on Saipan Beach Road Pathway to Quartermaster Road and back.

“In celebration of May Tourism Month and our No. 1 industry, we invite the community to come out and join us for this year’s Marianas Tourism Month 5K Fun Run,” said Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “From our travel trade partners to our school children, everyone is invited to come and show their support for tourism and the benefits it brings us.”

For added fun, participants are invited to dress as a tourist for a chance to win cash prizes for the best tourist costume: $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. Cash prizes will also be awarded for the Top 3 male and female finishers: $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place, respectively. All proceeds will benefit the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, a non-profit organization. The first 100 registrants will also receive a limited-edition Marianas Tourism Month T-shirt.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/VisitTheMarianas or contact MVA Community Projects Specialist Jack Aranda at 1.670.664.3200/1 or communityprojects@mymarianas.com. (MVA)