GCA Academic Bee Team to represent NMI in Chicago

Grace Christian Academy’s Middle School Academic Bee team will be representing the CNMI at the National Academic Quiz Tournament in Chicago, Illinois from May 12 through May 15.

This comes after the GCA team won the Middle School Academic Bowl Tournament at Saipan Southern High School last March 25.

In Chicago, the CNMI team will be competing against over 160 other middle school teams from across the nation.

GCA congratulated the team in a news release yesterday and thanked federal programs for making this trip possible and supporting all student competitions. (PR)