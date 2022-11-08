REPORTERS’ NOTEBOOK

Share











I’ve covered a few elections before, but this was the first that I actually enjoyed it. I don’t know if it was the relaxed feeling of this year’s election, or if it was because I experienced Election Day from the perspective of another precinct other than my home precinct, Precinct 1, but it was a really fun experience.

At Precinct 5, party supporters went all out for their respective candidates. For a moment I wasn’t sure if I was covering an election or if I’ve been invited to a birthday party. Music was blasting, people were dancing, it was just a joyous sight to see.

However, I think the best part of it all, for me, was the kindness I experienced from all the people who camped outside the Precinct 5 voting area. Whether I supported their candidate or not, they were incredibly accommodating. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

****

It was my first time covering Precinct 4’s polling site and it was the calmest election site I have ever seen. It was extremely organized and everyone I saw enter came out in just a few short minutes, leading me to believe that the staff of Precinct 4’s polling area are very efficient.

I was amazed to learn that, instead of using the wooden, cubicle-like election booths similar to previous elections, Precinct 4 this year used something like a tempered glass kind of voting booth. I was kind of concerned about the security and anonymity of it all. I feel like I could’ve easily looked over at other voters’ ballots. However, I don’t think anyone else saw this as a problem so I guess its fine. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

****

For the most part, I observed that despite the ban on alcoholic beverages, everyone who camped out at their respective precincts to show their support for their affiliated party were over the top. If I didn’t know there was a liquor ban I would think that these individuals had something to drink.

At Precinct 1, party supporters were blasting Filipino music, even though I’m almost sure not everyone understood them. While they were blasting their music, they were dancing the chacha as they waved the signs and banners at passing cars. I had half a mind to get down from mine and join them. It was awesome. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

****

Commonwealth Casino Commission commissioner Mariano Taitano, a Republican supporter, could not help but dance after hearing MC Hammer’s Too Legit to Quit as he was crossing the highway near the Koblerville Youth Center. (Ferdie de la Torre)

****

Across Dandan Middle School, the Democratic Party and unified independent team put up their respective tents so close to each other that it was hard to determine which are the supporters of the Democratic Party and which are that of the unified independent team. Separated by a small road was a huge tent of the Republican Party supporters. Republican supporters outnumbered the combined Democratic Party and unified independent team supporters. (Ferdie de la Torre)

****

At 12pm, a ballot box containing eight votes from the Northern Islands arrived at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. A chartered boat that picked up four votes from Alagan and four from Agrihan was supposed to arrive Wednesday at about 12am, but strong currents helped the boat to sail fast. It costs an estimated $20,000 for the Commonwealth Election Commission to retrieve the eight votes. (Ferdie de la Torre)

****

I went into this election season not only as a voter, but as a reporter, and it was a very different experience because as a citizen, I would just vote and leave right away. Now, however, I was more observant of everyone and everything around me and lingered around the polling site longer. Also, I voted early to avoid long lines on Election Day because I knew I would be busy working. I went into the Precinct 3 Garapan Elementary School poll site around 8:20am and parked far from the entrance because there were already a lot of parked cars. The tents were not as full of supporters yet, but there were a few in the Republican tents, waving and saying thank you to people passing by. They waved and said thank you when they saw me and when they saw my camera, they all posed for a photo. (Leigh Gases)

****

I passed by the Democrat supporters’ tent and saw Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) and some supporters. They all posed for a photo as well. Delegate Kilili was sporting his lucky blue Hawaiian shirt that his wife bought him, which he always wears when he is up for re-election. Andrea, his wife, greeted me and we spoke briefly and she thanked me as well. Kilili was surprised I could speak Tagalog. He also commented on my hair, saying that although I look young, I will soon have salt and pepper hair, and not to be embarrassed by it, but I was still embarrassed that he noticed; it was a stark reminder for me to color my hair. (Leigh Gases)

****

It was hot as I made my way through the road lined with parked cars and tents of supporters to get to the cafeteria, which is the designated polling site at the Garapan Elementary School. The tent of AD supporters and independent supporters waved at me and greeted Delegate Kilili who was making his way to vote. When I got to the polling site, I noticed some voters outside the exit of the site, talking to a security guard. I peeked through the window and noticed several police officers, poll staff, and voters inside. When I went to the entrance of the poll site, I was surprised at the length of the line—I wasn’t expecting to see a long line as it didn’t seem like there were a lot of people there at that time. (Leigh Gases)

****

I tried to get some exit interviews. Some voters were receptive, others were hesitant but obliged, and others straight up said no. The security guard who was stationed there was friendly and told me that not many voters came out early in the morning when it opened at 7am. It was only around 9am when more people showed up at Garapan Elementary School. (Leigh Gases)

****

I saw four or five more police officers enter the Garapan Elementary School polling site, which was curious since a poll supervisor I interviewed earlier said there were no problems that morning. Preventative measures? I peeked into the poll site once more and the police officers were just surrounding the area, together with poll staff who were milling about inside. (Leigh Gases)

****

The Oleai Elementary School poll site was less active around 10am, with only about five people lined up outside the cafeteria. I couldn’t see the inside the polling area because it was dark and people were blocking the door; there was a Republican Party tent right outside the entrance of the school and when they saw me, they posed for photos. Only one person was willing to get interviewed. There was an AD tent before the entrance with fewer people. There was no Democrat supporter’s tent. (Leigh Gases)

****

Not only was this my first time working as a reporter during an election, but it was also my first time to vote. As a young voter, I can identify with many in my age group who were also feeling the excitement of being involved in the future of their community. (Chrystal Marino)

****

As I got to talk to different supporters, I couldn’t help catching the contagious feeling of excitement and support. There were no “bad vibes” felt as I walked to different tents of supporters. Democrat U.S. Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan was even seen conversing with Republican House representative and mayoral candidate Joseph “Lee Pan” Guerrero. What was said between them was unclear. (Chrystal Marino)

****

Sporting their bright red and orange colors, it was clear that the Republican Party had the most assembled supporters gathered outside the Precinct 4 voting location and showing their support. (Chrystal Marino)

****

Democratic Party supporters, displaying their bright blue colors, showed an immense amount of support when the party’s gubernatorial bets, Reps. Tina Sablan and Laila Staffler, dropped by the Precinct 4 voting location. One woman, who was chivvying the group for a photo opportunity with Staffler and Sablan, had on bright blue eyelash extensions and addressed Sablan as governor. (Chrystal Marino)

****

The Democratic Party’s candidates—Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan, Rep. Christina “Tina” Sablan, and Leila Staffler—made the rounds to the different precincts to thank and show love for their supporters. (Chrystal Marino)