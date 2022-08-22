Residence Lodge is latest ProaPerks partner

By
|
Posted on Aug 23 2022
Share

Residence Lodge in Garapan is now a proud NMC ProaPerks partner. More information about their special promotion for ProaPerks card holders can be found at marianas.edu/proaperks. (NMC)

Residence Lodge is the latest company to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks Partner, joining many other businesses and organizations. All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a 5% discount on rental fees.

Located on Alaihai Ave. in Garapan, Residence Lodge provides accommodation with free WiFi and free private parking. Featuring room service, this property also provides guests with a sun terrace.

Residence Lodge joins the growing list of ProaPerks partners, such as 153 Restaurant, 360 Restaurant, 4EVER CNMI, Alamo Car Rental, AllStar Sporting Goods, Aqua Connections, Inc., AQUASMITH, Athlete’s Foot, Avis Rent A Car, BAB Korean Restaurant Cup Bab, Bistro Marianas, Chagi Norf Kitchen, Boarderline, Bolis R US 2, Candle J, Caravan of Food, Casa Decor, Casa Urashima, Chelu Alynez Enterprise, Chungi Wa Korean Restaurant, Clear Water Place, Clear Water Residence, Clear Water Villa, Coral Garden Hotel, Cosmos Lounge, D’ Chef’s Kitchen, Docomo Pacific, Dollar Days, Enterprise Car Rental, Ete Cafe, Fishing Tackle and Sporting Goods, Fork and Spoon, Furusato Restaurant, Garapan Restaurant Cafe & Grill, Gold’s Gym, Grandvrio Resort Saipan, Great Harvest, Boyer Trading Company LLC. dba Ginen Saipan, Hardt Eye Clinic, Inc., Healing Stones Spa, Highway Express Auto Care Center, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Inc., Hertz Rental Car, Hyatt, Hotel Americano, Ina’s Kitchen, International Roller Skates, Isla Shave Ice, Islander Rent A Car, Java Joe’s, JC Cafe, Jhen’s Sweet Corner Cakes, Judy’s Cafe & Restaurant, Junlyn Salon, Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell, Kiki’s, Korea House Restaurant, Latte Built Gym, Lohas Massage, Lohas Nails, Lucky Store, Lucky II Mart, Magbers Snack Bar, Majesty Restaurant, Mama D’s Cafe, Mariana Lighthouse, Marianas Creation, MMC & Pacific Labs, LLC, Megabyte, Mermaid Restaurant & Milk tea, Nam Dae Moon, National Car Rental, Natural Nail & Spa, Neni Girl Nails, NMC Bookstore, Ocean Star Restaurant, Pacific Home Appliances, Paradise Dental Spa, Pizzeria Bar & Grill, Pokiyaki, Residence Lodge, Saipan Computer Services, Salt & Barber Salon, Shirley’s Cafe, Salty’s, Stay Cafe, Summer Snow Cafe & Kids Corner cafe, Summit Auto Repair Shop, Surf Club, Residence Lodge, Tempura’s Best Restaurant, The Ohala Foundation Clothing, The Pacific Supply, The Shack, Time Creation Corp., Tinian Diamond Hotel, Tom Yum Restaurant, Tribe Marianas, and Triple J Motors.

Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include NMC alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 23, 2022, 6:08 AM
Showers
Showers
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune