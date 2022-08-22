Residence Lodge is latest ProaPerks partner

Share











Residence Lodge is the latest company to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks Partner, joining many other businesses and organizations. All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a 5% discount on rental fees.

Located on Alaihai Ave. in Garapan, Residence Lodge provides accommodation with free WiFi and free private parking. Featuring room service, this property also provides guests with a sun terrace.

Residence Lodge joins the growing list of ProaPerks partners.

Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include NMC alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (NMC)