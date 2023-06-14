LIBERATION DAY COMMITTEE PRESENTS

‘Resiliency Rising’ in LibDay parade, float competition

Posted on Jun 15 2023
The Liberation Day Committee hosts a meeting with officials from the Marianas Regional Fusion Center Node and Department of Public Safety to discuss security and traffic control for this year’s Liberation Day Parade route and festivities. In the photo are Liberation Day Committee chair Nadine C. Deleon Guerrero, DPS Lt. Pedro Aldan, DPS Lt. Roque Camacho, Mayor of Saipan director of Operations Jojo Attao, MOS chief of staff and LDC parade subcommittee chair Priscilla M. Iakopo, and Customs inspector Juan Inos. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

With the CNMI Liberation Day kicking off in less than three weeks, Saipan can expect to see the return of the Fourth of July parade and carnival grounds with the opening ceremony to be held at the Garapan Fishing Base on Saturday, July 1, 2023. To avoid competing events with Taste of the Marianas being held in June this year, the committee decided to host Liberation Day festivities from July 1 through July 22, 2023.

A number of organizations that previously expressed an interest in participating in this year’s float competition have had to withdraw due to the diversion of Mawar response and recovery efforts on Rota and Guam. Many local businesses that have operations on Saipan have headquarter offices on Guam where facilities have yet to have power and water services restored. This includes our military brothers and sisters who had plans to fly to Saipan to take part in this year’s parade.

Nonetheless, the Liberation Day Committee insists on moving forward with this year’s Fourth of July Parade as it is one of the highlights our community looks forward to where many of our local families traditionally camp out by Beach Road, and make watching the parade a yearly family event. With the implementation of austerity measures, the committee foresees a longer celebration by Beach Road as this year’s July 4 holiday falls the day after an austerity Monday.

The committee is calling out CNMI business, non-profit organizations, and elected officials on Capital Hill to compete in this year’s Parade Float Competition. The committee challenges the Legislature to showcase the resiliency of their precincts on a float in this year’s July Fourth Parade Category competition designed specifically for villages to show their pride and strength.

“We know times are hard, but your participation will not only uplift the Liberation festivities, but also provide an opportunity to engage directly with constituents and demonstrate your support for local initiatives,” said Parade Committee chair Priscilla Iakopo.

This year’s theme is “Resiliency Rising,” a theme expected to highlight some of the CNMI’s recovery efforts from some of the most challenging and catastrophic events in recent history: super typhoons Soudelor, Mangkhut, and Yutu, including the 2020 COVID-19 global pandemic.

The three competing float categories where one award winner will be chosen and awarded the cash prize of $4,000 each are: Best in Business, Best in Non-profit and Best Precinct, the last of which the committee is extremely excited to see elected officials and community members join.

Parade float applications are ready for pickup at the Saipan Office of the Mayor and/or via download at the Saipan mayor’s website at saipanmayor.net. Interested applicants may also call (670) 234-6208 for more information. Deadline to submit Parade Float applications for consideration is Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PR)

