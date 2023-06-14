Top Construction Group celebrates 65 years of doing business in Micronesia

Black Construction Corp.’s Senior Management Team leads a group of more than 1,000 employees. They are, from left, Donald J. McCann, vice president of operations; Mark J. Mamczarz, vice president of finance, secretary and treasurer; Leonard K. Kaae Sr., senior vice president and general manager; John M. McSweeney, vice president of estimating and business development; and Dean E. Bates, vice president of engineering. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Black Construction Corp. is celebrating its 65th Anniversary of doing business in the islands of Micronesia, and beyond.

Black Construction has a history of working on prestigious projects in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia. These include military construction projects and notable work in the communities of the islands.

Among recent and special projects Black Construction has completed to the satisfaction of its clients the $130-million third-floor terminal building and structural upgrade at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam, which added a third-floor arrivals corridor. The ribbon cutting took place on Jan. 21, 2022.

Black Micro Corp., the subsidiary of Black Construction Corporation in the Northern Mariana Islands, was awarded in April 2023 a $221.69-million contract for the second phase of the divert airfield at Tinian International Airport—the largest award to Black Construction to date. Black was also awarded the $161.82 million first phase of the divert airfield.

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam’s third floor arrival corridor and terminal project.

The Tinian International Airport Divert Airfield.

In May 2003, Black Micro Corporation completed construction of the $23.3 million Palau National Capital Relocation Project – Phase II, a unique project in Meleokeok State on the island of Babeldaob, on behalf of the Republic of Palau.

One of the group’s significant utility-related projects in 1998 was the Nanpil hydropower plant dam and headworks in Pohnpei.

Leonard K. Kaae Sr., executive vice president and general manager of Black Construction Corporation, said, “On behalf of the management team and Black Construction’s employee team of more than 1,000 skilled construction professionals, we have much to be proud of on the 65th Anniversary of Black Construction Corporation. We are the largest construction group in the region and this year secured the largest award in the company’s history to date—the Tinian International Divert Airfield project.

“We thank our parent company—Tutor Perini Corp.—for their leadership and support, and also want to recognize our numerous partners—to include the U.S. Department of Defense and sub-contractors in the islands – all of whom have contributed to our success. I would also like to thank the islands and their leaderships that have welcomed and allowed us to contribute to their communities in so many ways.

“Most of all, I would like to thank my colleagues—each and every one of the members of the Black Family—who work so tirelessly towards our success.”

Black Construction Corp. was founded by Everett Earl Black in 1926, with the intent of ultimately expanding to operate in the Trust Territories of Micronesia, Hawaii, and the U.S. mainland. In 1959, the Black Companies of Honolulu began construction of the 1050 Capehart Housing at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, its first move into the Western Pacific.

Since then, Black Construction has been awarded prestigious projects throughout Micronesia and beyond. These vary from sophisticated work at U.S. military locations, to essential projects on utilities and unique private sector facilities.

Its affiliates are Black Micro Corporation, E.E. Black Limited and the Black Construction/Mace International Joint Venture in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Black Construction Corp. has been awarded a record seven Eagle awards for Excellence in Construction by the Associated Builders and Contractors. The group has been recognized numerous times by the Guam Contractors Association for its construction, as well as safety in the workplace. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.



