Revamped boy scouts’ memorial unveiled

A revamped memorial for the four Boy Scout Troop 907 members who died at Forbidden Island on Feb. 18, 1973, was unveiled in a ceremony at the San Antonio Youth Center Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the boys’ family and friends, some members of the 23rd Commonwealth Legislature, and Saipan Mayor’s Office staff joined Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho in the blessing of the revamped memorial.

Camacho thanked those in attendance and Hawaiian Rock and Unity Trade for their contributions of the cement and poles for the memorial. He said that he saw the old memorial when he was at the nearby church and did some research as to what it was and decided to give it a much-needed face lift to honor the boys: Francisco S. Santos, Antonio Villanueva, Norbert C. Pangelinan, and Joakin Cabrera.

Maria Ana Santos Oliver, sister of Francisco S. Santos, said after the event, “I would like to send our deepest, sincere, and heartfelt appreciation for making the memorial for the four boys and thank you very much for everything that has been done. I’m very happy with the results.”

Ruth Pangelinan, sister of Norbert Pangelinan said, “We really appreciate this. …We’re really fortunate that our families can always come and see this and remember them.”

On that day, a survivor of the incident, Antonio P. Sablan, said he managed to make his way back to land after the waves had knocked him and the four other boys into the water. There were other boy scouts that hadn’t made the trek up to the island yet and were fortunately still far back when the incident happened, so they weren’t harmed. However, the four other boys were already swept out by the strong currents and waves.

On surviving the incident, he said, “There’s a time when I would reflect back…and I would be having a good time but it takes me back to this day. …I could have easily missed everything. …I would have not have had the opportunity to experience having a family and witness my kids grow up. …It makes me feel very fortunate, very grateful for having survived. But I still hurt.”

On seeing the new memorial, Sablan said, “…I think it’s something that people will be proud of and I’m sure that the family members appreciate it.”