4 senators file off-island notices

Sens. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian), Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), and Dennis James C. Mendiola (R-Rota) have notified that they will be going off-island.

Babauta informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) Wednesday that she will be on leave beginning yesterday and expects to return to work on May 19. She did not indicate in her notice whether it’s for an official business or a personal trip.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Babauta said she will be attending the Territorial Climate & Infrastructure Workshop 2023 in Hawaii. The workshop will be from May 8 to 12.

With Babauta’s absence, Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) shall be acting chairman of the Senate Judiciary, Government and Law Committee, and Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) shall be acting chair of the Senate Executive Appointments & Government Investigations Committee until her return to the Commonwealth.

King-Nabors informed DeLeon Guerrero last Monday that he will be out of the Commonwealth on official business starting tomorrow, Saturday, through May 14.

King-Nabors told Saipan Tribune yesterday he will also be attending the Territorial Climate & Infrastructure Workshop 2023 in Hawaii.

Mendiola informed DeLeon Guerrero last April 18 that he will be out of the Commonwealth on official business from May 8 through May 15.

Saipan Tribune learned that Mendiola is attending an event that deals with veterans in Washington D.C. However, Mendiola might not proceed with the trip, Saipan Tribune was later told.

Cruz informed DeLeon Guerrero last April 28 that he will be out of the CNMI on official business starting May 8 and that he will return on May 14.

As of press time, Saipan Tribune was awaiting Cruz’s statement as to where he is going. The unofficial word is that Cruz will be attending an event somewhere in Asia.