Review of revised budget bill done

The Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee finished late afternoon yesterday adopting the proposed changes to a House of Representatives bill that would amend the fiscal year 2023 appropriations and budget law (Public Law 22-22) to reflect revised projections.

Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), who is a member of the committee, said they went over Schedule A of the bill, which is the distribution of funds for different operations.

“We’re done adopting our changes. [The] fiscal analyst has to prepare the documents,” Babauta said.

Last March 17, the House unanimously passed House Bill 23-31, House Substitute 1, which would repeal and re-enact the budget law for fiscal year 2023. House Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) is the author of the legislation.

Aside from committee chair Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Babauta, the members who worked yesterday on the budget revision bill were Sens. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian). Committee vice chair Sen. Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan) and member Sen. Dennis Mendiola (R-Rota) were absent this week.

The full Senate will then review and vote whether to adopt or not the product of the Fiscal Affairs Committee.

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios earlier asked the Legislature to revise the fiscal year 2023 budget, noting that just after the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, a large portion of the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that were available for appropriation in fiscal year 2023 have already been expended and are no longer available for the rest of fiscal year 2023.