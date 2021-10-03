Rex, Kaithlyn complete ‘redeem’ runs

Share











Chomping at the bit after bungling the turnaround during the last qualifier, Rex Pixley and Kaithlyn Chavez ran like there was no tomorrow and topped the high school division of the final PSS/NMA Cross Country Qualifier last Saturday at the old Saipan Country Club golf course behind Saipan Vegas.

Pixley led Saipan International School to first place in the high school boys after running the course in 18.44.

“It was pretty difficult. It was hot. The grass makes it a little bit harder because it’s soft. But it was a pretty good course. It’s not too hilly,” he said moments after completing the 5-kilometer race.

While the first qualifier’s topnotcher Dev Bachani of Marianas High School sat out the race, Pixley vows to continue to run his best time in the cross championships set next week at the same venue.

“I’m going to try my best. My goal is to break 19.00 consistently in 5K,” he said while sneaking some glances on Bachani.

Grace Christian Academy’s Theodore Rodgers, who topped the second qualifier on the road leading up to Ladder Beach, came in second in a time of 21.54, while Saipan Southern High School’s John Kae Raquepo completed the Top 3 in 22.21.

Coming in second in the high school boys team category was SSHS with GCA third.

Chavez, who like Pixley is also from SIS, was the first to cross the finish line among the high school girls runners with a time of 21.4. She was followed by teammates Tiana Cabrera, who came in at 23.36, and Serin Chung in 26.08.

“It was alright. It was hot and the hills killed me but it was an alright run,” said Chavez.

She agreed that it was also a good bounce-back run after she, Pixley, and other runners missed the turnaround point in the second qualifier at Ladder Beach last Sept. 20.

Chavez added that last Saturday’s race was also a good way to familiarize herself for the cross country championship next week.

“Maybe I will take it. I will try,” she said when asked if she will win the championship next week. She admitted that Cabrera is her fiercest rival but at the same time acknowledged they’re still teammates and train closely together.

With Chavez, Cabrera, and Chung finishing 1-2-3 in the high school girls team division, the Lady Geckos topped the category followed by SSHS.

Results of the middle school and elementary divisions will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

Kagman High School track and field coach Nick Brennfleck said his school was honored to host the third qualifying meet for cross country.

“We’d like to thank coach Elias Rangamar for helping us secure the beautiful course at Saipan Vegas. It was impressive to see the turnout of runners at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. The joy on all the participants’ and parents’ faces as they crossed the finish line was a testament to the importance of hosting more meets in the future,” he said.

Brennfleck added that the third qualifier KagHS hosted wouldn’t have been possible with the help of Northern Marianas Athletics and their army of selfless volunteers.

“We, of course, relied heavily on the expertise of community leaders for fostering a love for running in the CNMI. We’d like to thank Dr. Ron Snyder, Ed Dela Cruz, Robin Sapong, Nick and Rhonda Gross, Kagman High School NHS members, NMA, and all of the officiating crew who dedicate their Saturday mornings to give our student- athletes a chance to compete and help promote healthy lifestyles.”