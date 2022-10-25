Rivera to head HR and corporate dev’t at Citadel Pacific

Posted on Oct 26 2022

John J. Rivera

TAMUNING, Guam—Citadel Pacific Ltd. has announced that John J. Rivera has joined the company as director of Human Resources Corporate Development. In this role he will be responsible for the people operations and talent development innovation functions for the for region, leveraging his expertise in Human Capital Innovation through Agile Leadership Transformation and Organizational Development specializing in Emotional Intelligence, Personality Type, and Strategic Talent Capacity Building.

“I could not be more excited for John to join the Citadel family. We share the same commitment to growing our people by providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed. John is an inspiring leader and I’m confident our teams will thrive under his guidance,” said Jim Beighley, CEO of Citadel Pacific Ltd.

Rivera comes to Citadel Pacific Ltd. from the University of Guam, where he was a tenured associate professor of Public Administration with the School of Business and Public Administration. He is the co-founder and former director of the Regional Center for Public Policy.

Currently, he is the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board of commissioners chair. Other select community achievements include assisting in the establishment of the FBI Guam Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association as the founding board vice president and past president; founding board member and past president of the Rotary eClub of Pago Bay Guam; the Guam Green Growth Working Group on the United Nations Sustainability Goals, and the Society of Human Resource Management Guam Chapter board of directors. He was recognized as one of 40 Emerging Leaders in the Government of Guam, the first local in 2020 to win the UOG Triton Faculty of the Year Award and was among the inaugural speakers for TEDx Hagåtña in 2021.

Rivera holds a doctorate from Capella University in Organization and Management with a Specialization in Leadership. From the University of Guam, he earned an MPA and a Professional MBA, with an emphasis in emerging markets. He also holds various credentials and certifications, including an Executive Certificate in Public Policy from School of Government at Harvard University. He is an HR Certification Institute recognized subject matter SPHRi expert and the first on Guam and in the region to hold certain HR credentials.

Citadel Pacific Ltd. is a holding company with operations in Guam, the CNMI, and Palau, including PTI Pacifica which does business as IT&E; IP&E, which operates Shell, Foody’s, and Travelr; PACIFICPOINTS; Solenergy Micronesia; and Fujita Properties, which operates the ITC Building in Tamuning and Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

