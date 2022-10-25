Senate overrides Torres veto on PSYPACT bill

Share











The Senate unanimously voted Monday to override Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ veto of a bill that paves the way for the CNMI to join the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact, or PSYPACT, to improve and expand mental health care services for CNMI residents.

All eight senators present at a special session voted “yes” to the motion to override the governor’s veto on House Bill 22-80. Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) was absent. With the House of Representatives having already overridden the governor’s veto last Oct. 18, this means the Senate action on Monday makes the bill a law.

Before the voting, Sen. Vinson Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan) pointed out that the governor vetoed the bill last Aug. 29 as the authors did not include any information detailing the annual costs of administering the PSYPACT and appropriation to support the annual commitment. However, after information provided to the senators, they now understand that there is no fee for the CNMI to be part of PSYPACT, Sablan said.

“In fact, there is no cost to the CNMI beyond the $10 state assessment fee for each licensed psychologist in the CNMI who chooses to be authorized under PSYPACT,” he said.

Sablan said the concern of the governor is now addressed by these communications.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) is the main author of the bill.

Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a greater need for mental health services in a framework marked by a huge gap in access to services, making it urgent to bridge that gap and promote the expansion of mental health services for people.

“Thus, I’m in support of having more local licensed psychologists but while capacity is building, we have an urgent unmet need for services that PSYPACT can help meet,” Santos said.