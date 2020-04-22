Rollers players receive relief packages

Share







Dong A Wholesale handed over relief packages to Rollers Basketball Club players and their families yesterday at the Koblerville Gymnasium.

Dong A Wholesale’s Jenny Lee, who is among the coaches of the Rollers women’s team, led the distribution of the relief packages via drive thru system and was assisted by some Rollers officials.

“As part of the team, I wanted to contribute to the association and the families that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee said.

More than 100 packages containing cup noodles, drinks, and snacks were given to Rollers players and their families. Dong A Wholesale had earlier made similar donations to front-liners responding to the crisis, like the staff of the Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire and Emergency Management System, and the Commonwealth Health Care Corp.

Rollers founder and head coach Joe Diaz was at the distribution area and thanked Lee and her company and family for their generosity.

“We are very blessed to receive this kind of assistance. At these trying times we need all the help we could get. On behalf of the Rollers officers, president Juan Dela Cruz, vice president Norris Kwon, secretary Verna M. Diaz, and treasurer Sia Dela Cruz, and all the coaches and the players, we would like to say thank you very much to Dong A Wholesale,” Diaz said.

Meanwhile, Lee said that helping out the group is also her way of giving back to the club that has taught her not only about basketball, but other important things.

“ I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the Rollers Basketball Club. Keeping a close network and communicating with parents and players have helped everyone grow and also stay positive amid this pandemic. I am glad to be part of the Rollers family and I would always be there to help out when needed,” said Lee, who used to play for Grace Christian Academy and Marianas High School before switching to coaching.