Update on scheduled water interruption

By
|
Posted on Apr 23 2020
The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. issued an update yesterday on the scheduled water service interruption for portions of As Perdido, As Lito and Koblerville areas that is scheduled for today, April 23, 2020, from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

CUC water operations and leak detection personnel discovered a leak on a 6-inch transmission line on Exploring Drive of Airport Road Dandan, limiting the volume to the water tank, therefore reducing the water pressure. However, another leak on the 6-inch transmission line located at the Isley Field was detected yesterday morning. Due to the severity of this damaged line, CUC water personnel will be making the necessary repairs at the Isley Field instead. This damaged line has been affecting the Dandan water tank as water is lost prior to entering the tank. Repairs to the damaged transmission line on Exploring Drive, Airport Road Dandan will be made and announced on a later date.

CUC urges customers in the affected areas to practice water conservation and to contact the CUC Customer Call Center to report other identified leaks for repairs.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

