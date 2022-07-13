Rota mayor: Triathlon event historic

Share











No less than Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig acknowledged the significance of the southernmost island of the CNMI in hosting the triathlon competition of the recently concluded Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

“As the 2022 Pacific Mini Games hosted by the Northern Marianas Islands comes to a close, I look back at this moment and see how far we have come as a community and our roles in this historic event as Pacific islanders. This year’s PMG on Rota impressed many visiting officials with our legendary hospitality, warm friendship, and peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Atalig added that the success of the triathlon competition was only made possible because of the dedication and cooperation of the people of Rota.

“Our people from all walks of life, be it the government or private sector employees who worked long hours under the rain and sun to prepare the race courses throughout the event; or like many of our residents who volunteered their time to cheer on the athletes as they competed on our island. These are the unsung heroes who made an event on Rota a historic success,” he said.



The Rota mayor also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Mini Games Organizing Committee chair Marco Peter and CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta, and Northern Marianas Sports Association president Jerry Tan for organizing and coordinating the 11th staging of the Games.

“It’s an event that we all will remember long after it has closed. As Pacific Games Council president Vidhaya Lakhan said the CNMI has raised the bar in hosting the Pacific Mini Games.”

For his part, Triathlon Association of the CNMI secretary general Ricky Castro thanked Atalig for playing such gracious hosts for the triathlon community not only of Saipan but of the entire Oceania region.

He also sent kudos to Atalig’s staff and other officials on Rota for their help in staging the three triathlon events in a span of three days from June 20 to 22 on Rota. They include Rota Mayor’s Office special assistant Ignacio “Ike” Mendiola and executive assistant Aubry Hocog, Marianas Visitors Authority trades technician David Atalig, Rota Municipal Council chair Jonovan Lizama, Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services resident deputy commissioner Steve Mesngon, Department of Public Safety-Rota resident director Glenn Maratita, Rota Health Center resident director Vanessa Quitugua, Rota High School principal Tanya King, Commonwealth Ports Authority-Rota manager Sharlene Manglona, Historic Preservation Office’s Eloy Inos, Antonelli Rosario, and Trinity Sablan, and numerous volunteers who have made a significant role for, during, and after the event.

Castro also thanked MGOC’s Peter, Babauta, and sports director Ramon Tebuteb for their help in staging the Games not only on Rota but on Saipan and Tinian as well. He also thanked Environmental Surveillance Laboratory manager Charito Bautista.

The CNMI won the bronze in aquathlon during the triathlon event of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 on Rota. The winning team was made up of Isaiah Aleksenko, Leo Wania, Kathy Ruszala, and Heather Brook.

Also making up the CNMI National Triathlon Team for the Games were Robyn Spaeth, Christian Villacrusis, and alternate Dylan Mister. Jay Diyco served as manager with Mick Ferris as coach.