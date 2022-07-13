NMC receives favorable audit opinion

Posted on Jul 14 2022

For fiscal year 2021, Northern Marianas College has received—for the 15th consecutive year—a favorable or unqualified audit opinion on its financial statements. 

An unqualified opinion means that the financial statements present fairly, in all material aspects, the financial position of the Northern Marianas College, and conform with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

NMC continues to be designated as a “low risk” auditee by its independent auditors. This designation means less administrative burden for the institution in applying for and administering grants, fewer audit requirements, and higher confidence in the institution by federal agencies and the community.
The audit noted that the college continues to meet the CNMI’s workforce needs. In the report the auditors stated that “NMC was able to provide direct support and transition students into the much-needed workforce shortages created from COVID-19.” 

The report added that the growing number of graduates is “further evidence that more and more residents of the Northern Mariana Islands are looking to NMC for their professional advancement and personal growth as well as turning to the college to reskill or upskill themselves for the rapidly changing workforce.” 

Additionally, no material weaknesses were identified and there were no questioned costs. 
However, there were audit findings identified that pertained to the timely processing of employees’ contract renewal paperwork and travel authorizations. The college has identified action items to address these findings and will continue to strengthen its procedures to avoid delays in processing the documents.

“I commend our team at the Finance Office and other departments for their diligence and strict adherence to internal controls and sound financial management,” said NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, EdD.

According to NMC’s chief financial officer David Attao, recommendations were made by the independent auditors to help improve the college’s finance and procurement procedures and NMC is committed to and has taken appropriate measures for continuous improvement.

A copy of NMC’s financial audit, prepared by Burger Comer Magliari, has been transmitted to the Office of the Public Auditor and all other required entities. (NMC)

