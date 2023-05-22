Rota now on Typhoon Condition II; Tropical Storm Condition II for Saipan and Tinian

Share











As of 1pm today, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, in consultation with the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office, has upgraded the declaration for Rota to Typhoon Condition II and declared Tropical Storm Condition II for the islands of Saipan and Tinian.

At the time of this release, Typhoon Mawar is intensifying and continuing to track toward the southern Marianas, and is anticipated to strengthen and bring typhoon-strength winds and rainfall to the Marianas in the next 48 hours. Current sustained winds are at 85 mph.

The storm’s movement and strength, resource allocation, and personnel resources were discussed during this morning’s CNMI Multi-Agency Coordination Team meeting. The CNMI MAC Team, composed of government agencies and other organizations, including the American Red Cross, met earlier at 10am for a heavy weather briefing provided by the NWS.

Shelters activated

Shelters have been activated and will be opened at 4pm today, May 22, 2023. Residents who need shelter assistance are asked to use the shelters closest to their homes. Residents are expected to bring their own bedding, food, and drinks in the shelter. No pets are permitted in the shelter unless the pet is a certified service animal. An ID should be presented upon entry.

Marianas High School (Cafeteria) Koblerville Elementary School (Cafeteria) Kagman High School (Cafeteria) Tinian: Tinian Elementary School (Cafeteria) Rota: Sinapalo Office on Aging Rota: Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Jr./Sr. High School

For Saipan, the Office on Aging will be open to accommodate persons with disabilities and those with medical needs. Services under these categories include individuals who are wheelchair bound, who need oxygen, and for those with ailments that do not need to be admitted at the hospital.

For Tinian, the Tinian Aging Center is open only for persons with disabilities or the elderly. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Tinian Health Center is open.

For Rota, the Office on Aging in Sinapalo is the designated shelter for persons with disabilities and the elderly. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Rota Health Center is open.

Transportation to shelters

Transport services to typhoon shelters for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota can be accessed by contacting the following telephone numbers:

SAIPAN:

EOC State Warning Point: (670) 237-8000 (Primary Number) Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority: One-Call/One-Click

Transportation Information Resource Center: (670) 236-2682

TINIAN:

Public School System Tinian Elementary School Tinian: (670) 783-8962 or (670) 433-9250 (Primary) Tinian Municipality Operations Center: (670) 433-1800 or (670) 433-1803 (Secondary)

ROTA:

Rota Mayor’s Office: (670) 532-9451/2 (Primary Number) Rota Mayor’s Office Deputy Incident Commander: (670) 286-6618 (Secondary Number)

PSS, NMC, NMTech, private schools

The CNMI Public School System has announced that its classes have been canceled on Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, until further notice. The continuation or cancellation of classes for other educational institutions will be announced by the respective institutions.

Rota Health Center

Because of the declaration of Typhoon Condition II for Rota, the Rota Health Center will be closed. Patients will be contacted to reschedule appointments that are affected by these closures.

The RHC Emergency Room on Rota remains open despite weather conditions.

CHCC

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. will provide shelter for pregnant women who are at least 36 weeks pregnant or at risk for preterm labor during the typhoon. Contact (670) 234-8950 for more information. Residents of Tinian and Rota can report to the Tinian and Rota Health Centers, respectively.

Tropical storm conditions

CHCC clinics and outpatient services on Saipan and Tinian are operating regularly until conditions escalate to Typhoon Condition I or II:

Children’s Clinic

Dental Clinic

Dialysis Center

Family Care Clinic

HIV/STD and TB Program

Immunization Clinic

Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center

Mobile Clinic

Oncology Center

Outpatient Pharmacy

Tinian Health Center

WIC Clinic

Women’s Clinic

Community Guidance Center:

Transitional Living Center

Suicide Prevention Program

Wellness Clinic

System of Care

Treatment and Recovery Clinic

CHCC recommends that all residents make sure they have enough of their prescription medications to last at least one week. This is especially important for people with diabetes, hypertension, or uncontrolled asthma. Store your medications in a waterproof container and take them with you to wherever you are sheltering from the storm.

Stay informed

The Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels and media partners.

As mentioned, the storm’s movement, strength, and projected path is an evolving situation; the Office of the Governor and HSEM will be monitoring the movement of Mawar and continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies. Updates will be announced when available and when appropriate.

