Typhoon advisory for pregnant women

When Typhoon Condition II is declared, women pregnant 36 weeks or over and pregnant women at risk for preterm labor may seek shelter at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. For more information, call 670-234-8950.
In case of an emergency call 911. (PR)
