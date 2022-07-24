Rotaract installs 2022-23 officers

The Rotaract Club of Saipan installed its 2022-2023 leaders and officers last Saturday at the seventh Rotaract installation and handover ceremony at the Coral Ocean Point Resort in Koblerville, with club president Richard Enrico Baleares resuming his role as president.

The other club officers who were installed were Genelin Anne Camacho as vice president, Jefferson Roe Cunanan as secretary, Hillary Denise Agulto as treasurer, Rayna Marayah Sablan as director of Community Service, Melissa Maeteny Borja as the director of International Service, Arriane Maricar Antonio as director of Club Service, Simon Jed Necesito as director of Professional Development, and Lynnaray Bernie Ann Sablan taking the role as director of Finance.

In his speech Baleares said, “I just want to thank everyone from the members, to the Rotarians, to the community partners. …Despite all the challenges we faced this year, I’m glad we were able to accomplish what we did, but also look forward to do more things for this Rotary year as well.”

For this Rotary year, Baleares said the club wants to proceed with their financial literacy professional development program, in collaboration with Bank of Saipan, which would introduce individuals aged 16 and up to investments and other financial matters. He also cited their upcoming fundraisers, saying that, although they are happy and grateful for the Rotary Club of Saipan’s support, the club is looking forward to be able to independently raise funds.

According to Baleares, beach and village cleanups are another target. He cited a recent cleanup project in Chalan Kanoa, which was done in collaboration with the Interact and Rotary clubs. These cleanup efforts were recognized by the Rotary International Magazine. “That was the first time in club history that we were featured there too,” he added. Interact is a Rotary club for youth ages 12-18, while the Rotaract is for people ages 18 and older. Both are youth clubs of the Rotary Club.
Guest speaker Jerry Tanm, who is the Tan Holding Corp. CEO, encouraged all Rotaract members to continue staying active. “I’m so proud of all of you that you guys choose to be a part of this organization,” he said.
Several members of the Rotary Club of Saipan, attended the event, including club president Wendell Posadas.

Rotaract Club of Saipan which was established in 2014 is part of the youth service of the Rotary Club of Saipan.

