EARTHQUAKE BRIEFS – July 25, 2022

Posted on Jul 25 2022

4.8-magnitude earthquake south of Merizo, Guam

At 7:07am on July 23, 2022, a report of a 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred 169 kilometers south of Merizo in Guam. Currently, no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)

5.2-magnitude earthquake in Misawa, Japan region

At 1:01pm on July 22, 2022, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at 40.646°N 141.344°E in Misawa, Japan. Currently there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

