EARTHQUAKE BRIEFS – July 25, 2022
4.8-magnitude earthquake south of Merizo, Guam
At 7:07am on July 23, 2022, a report of a 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred 169 kilometers south of Merizo in Guam. Currently, no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)
5.2-magnitude earthquake in Misawa, Japan region
At 1:01pm on July 22, 2022, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at 40.646°N 141.344°E in Misawa, Japan. Currently there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)