Rotary Club girds for projects under new leadership

With the theme “Imagine Rotary,” the Rotary Club of Saipan leadership—with Wendell Posada at its helm as the new president—has already lined up a series of community projects for 2022 to 2023.

In an interview with Posadas soon after he was sworn in, he told Saipan Tribune that they have many new projects that are up for consideration, on top of projects that are already underway, such as a new youth center, an extension and added pathway to the Kagman park, as well as the previously publicized construction of beach ramps for the elderly. That would also include the cleanups that the Rotary always participates in. “We have a lot of community projects,” Posadas noted.

The club’s new officers and directors were installed last Friday at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom. In addition, the club also presented Joann Aquino with its Rotarian of the Year award, alongside fellow awardees Jessy Loomis and Charles V. Cepeda.

Posadas welcomed the installation of the new officers and he said he is happy to continue “serving in the Rotary [even] after 10 years, and I appreciate all the Rotarians who are giving their time and resources to all of these for the betterment of the community.”

Posadas was installed as the new president of the Rotary Club of Saipan last Friday, following Ivan Ilmov, who held the position last year. Ilmov’s was also inducted as the new international service director. Aside from the two, the other officers are Irene Holl as president-elect, Jessy Loomis as vice president, Charles Cepeda as treasurer, Mary Grace Bautista as club service director; Dr. Nelson Krum as community service director; David Baker as vocational service director; Gregory Pat Borja as the new generation director; Mario Valentino as sergeant-at-arms; and Wayne Gillespie as foundation director.

CNMI Supreme Court Associate Justice Perry Inos swore-in the new officers and directors that evening.