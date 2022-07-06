Rotary Club girds for projects under new leadership

By
|
Posted on Jul 07 2022

Tag:
Share

Rotary Club of Saipan officers and directors for 2022-23 are sworn into office during the Rotary of Saipan’s induction banquet at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom last Friday. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

With the theme “Imagine Rotary,” the Rotary Club of Saipan leadership—with Wendell Posada at its helm as the new president—has already lined up a series of community projects for 2022 to 2023.

In an interview with Posadas soon after he was sworn in, he told Saipan Tribune that they have many new projects that are up for consideration, on top of projects that are already underway, such as a new youth center, an extension and added pathway to the Kagman park, as well as the previously publicized construction of beach ramps for the elderly. That would also include the cleanups that the Rotary always participates in. “We have a lot of community projects,” Posadas noted.
The club’s new officers and directors were installed last Friday at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom. In addition, the club also presented Joann Aquino with its Rotarian of the Year award, alongside fellow awardees Jessy Loomis and Charles V. Cepeda.

Posadas welcomed the installation of the new officers and he said he is happy to continue “serving in the Rotary [even] after 10 years, and I appreciate all the Rotarians who are giving their time and resources to all of these for the betterment of the community.”

Posadas was installed as the new president of the Rotary Club of Saipan last Friday, following Ivan Ilmov, who held the position last year. Ilmov’s was also inducted as the new international service director. Aside from the two, the other officers are Irene Holl as president-elect, Jessy Loomis as vice president, Charles Cepeda as treasurer, Mary Grace Bautista as club service director; Dr. Nelson Krum as community service director; David Baker as vocational service director; Gregory Pat Borja as the new generation director; Mario Valentino as sergeant-at-arms; and Wayne Gillespie as foundation director.

CNMI Supreme Court Associate Justice Perry Inos swore-in the new officers and directors that evening.

CHRYSTAL MARINO

Related Posts

0

Archaeologist welcomed at Rotary Club meeting

Posted On May 19 2021
, By
0

Rotary Club of Saipan celebrates 50 years of service

Posted On Mar 22 2021
, By
rotary
0

Rotary Club donates food to man’amko

Posted On Nov 26 2020
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_4
0

Joeten Motors donates car to Rotary Club golf tourney

Posted On Sep 28 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you received your $500 stimulus card yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 7, 2022, 6:17 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune