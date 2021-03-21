Rotary Club of Saipan celebrates 50 years of service

By
|
Posted on Mar 22 2021

Tag:
Share

Rotary Club of Saipan members gather for a group photo during the Rotary Charter Night last Tuesday, March 16, at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall. (NEIL FAMA)

Members of the Rotary Club of Saipan gathered for the Rotary Charter Night last Tuesday at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall to celebrate 50 years of service to the CNMI community.

The event was also a trip down memory lane for many members, with a slideshow of pictures throughout the club’s existence since its establishment in 1968.

In a written message from Rotary Club of Saipan president Thomas Thornburgh, who was unable to attend as he is off-island, he said: “It is with great pride that I write to you today in celebration of our 50th anniversary of the Saipan Rotary Club. …I am humbled to serve you as our president during this 50th year of the inception of the Saipan Rotary Club. As we celebrate this 50th anniversary, let’s reflect on all that we have done, are doing, and will do in the future to promote Saipan. Fifty years’ worth of accomplishments is worth celebrating!”

Thornburgh this is also a good time time for Rotarians to review the many different projects that they have done, and what they as a club can do for their home, Saipan, and how to improve those projects in the future. “I joined Rotary to learn…about serving others before yourself. This is our home, and I am a Rotarian, this is what we do,” he said.

The Rotary Club of Saipan was established through the efforts of Rotary Club of Guam president Jim Alger, past president Robert J. Barry, Bill Gibson, David M. Sablan, John Trace, and Jim Hawkins.

Rotary International chartered the Rotary Club of Saipan on Feb. 16, 1968 with Sablan as its first president. Its membership consists of business, professional, and government people. The club meets every Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Giovanni’s Restaurant. It supports its “Service Above Self” motto by holding several community projects every year, including the Parade of Books and Dictionary Project.

To support these projects, the Rotary Club of Saipan holds a number of fundraising activities, notably the Las Vegas Night.

Neil Fama | Reporter
Neil Fama, a graduate of the Northern Marianas College with an associate degree in Business, is Saipan Tribune’s community reporter. Neil loves the performing arts, meeting new people, and cats.

Related Posts

rotary
0

Rotary Club donates food to man’amko

Posted On Nov 26 2020
, By
0

Joeten Motors donates car to Rotary Club golf tourney

Posted On Sep 28 2020
, By
0

Rotary Club plants 40 flame trees

Posted On Aug 19 2020
, By
0

Rotary Club donates $5K to NMTI

Posted On Jun 26 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 22, 2021

Posted On Mar 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Community Briefs- March 11, 2021

Posted On Mar 11 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 22, 2021, 4:31 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune