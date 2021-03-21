Jodina Attao is NMTI’s interim CEO

By
|
Posted on Mar 22 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Jodina Attao, left, poses with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, right, for a quick shot during the executive session before she was named the interim Northern Marianas Technical Institute chief executive officer last Saturday at the NMTI office in Lower Base. (JUSTINE NAUTA)

Jodina Attao is now the interim chief executive officer of the Northern Marianas Technical Institute.

Five of the six-member NMTI board of trustees voted yes for Attao to take on the position of interim CEO at the board’s special meeting last Saturday at NMTI’s facility in Lower Base. Attao went up against NMTI’s former CEO Agnes McPheters, who received one vote for her to remain in the position. The board cast their votes in public but wrote them on pieces of paper, so it was not learned who voted for whom; only the result was announced.

In an interview with Attao, she said her immediate goal is to first sit with the board and to discuss what they—including herself—want to accomplish in the next few years.

“I know for the first two years, it’s going to be…[about] just trying to build our foundation as an organization, then move on to ensure that all the classes that were supposed to be available are available to the people that are interested in taking trades and technical apprenticeship,” said Attao.

NMTI currently has courses in adult high school, automotive technology, construction trades, power generation, culinary arts, and hotel and restaurant. It was not immediately learned what other courses aren’t available for students at this time.

As interim CEO, Attao sees trades education as important for the CNMI. “We need to build skills in construction. …We need more nurses, physical therapist technicians, [and] those are all things that NMTI can provide in the future, should we move forward with all the plans that are supposed to be set in place,” she said.

Attao received supportive comments during the public comments portion of Friday’s meeting from Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Rep. Sheila Babauta (D-Saipan), Division of Revenue and Taxation director Tracy Norita, Board of Education member Maisie B. Tenorio, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief operation officer Subroto Banerji, CHCC Quality and Performance Management manager Halina Palacios, and colleague Charlene Masiwemai. All agreed that Attao is a leader who sees the “bigger picture” and is always looking for ways to transform the community.

According to Norita, Attao has created important relationships across all government agencies that will help her “add value to NMTI.”

According to Tenorio, Attao has the mindset of a leader in uncertain times in which she not only knows how to survives but thrives. “In Ms. Attao, NMTI would have the leader that can identify strengths in her team and motivate them to achieve their highest potential,” said Tenorio.

For his part, Torres said he fully supports Attao as interim CEO.

Before NMTI, Attao was a quality improvement specialist at the Maternal and Child Health Bureau under CHCC. She has a bachelor’s degree in Education from the Northern Marianas College and a master’s degree in Education from Framingham State University. She is a former Language Arts teacher at Kagman High School.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

Torres assures funding for NMTI

Posted On Mar 11 2021
, By
0

NMTI to name new interim CEO

Posted On Mar 09 2021
, By
0

NMTI students: Caught in the crossfire

Posted On Mar 09 2021
, By
0

NMTI’s first board meeting today to move forward

Posted On Mar 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 22, 2021

Posted On Mar 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Community Briefs- March 11, 2021

Posted On Mar 11 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 22, 2021, 4:31 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune