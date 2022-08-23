Run Saipan ecstatic after first-ever 10K

Aug 24 2022

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. said a total of 95 took part in last Saturday’s Grotto 10K, which is also the non-profit running club’s longest race to date. (JONATHAN IBAJAN)

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. and the rest of the non-profit running club is in seventh heaven after conducting the Inaugural Grotto 10K last Saturday in Marpi.

“Thank you to everyone who showed  up today who either helped or physically ran this race. Amazing  job to our runners. All participants did a fantastic job navigating 6.2 miles on the course. A total of 95 participants for our first official 10K road race, also our longest to date!” he said in a social media post.

Dela Cruz also extended his thanks to sponsors and the organizations that helped make sure the participants of the Grotto 10K were taken care of. 

“Thanks to Tan Siu Lin Foundation for the T-shirts, Latte Built for the refreshments, and MARPAC for the water. Thank you so much to our Run Saipan volunteer race staff members and Northern Marianas Athletics for executing today’s race. Thank you also to Northern Marianas College Project Proa, Marianas High School Dolphin Battalion, and Saipan International School  for manning the various stations and parking for our runners,” he said.

Participants of Run Saipan’s Inaugural Grotto 10K pose for a group photo after the event last Saturday in Marpi. (MARK RABAGO)

Last but not the least, Dela Cruz also reserved his biggest shout out to Grotto maintenance staff Max Aguon and the Division of Parks and Recreation for having the Grotto available on race day. 

“The parking lot was flooded the other day with mud and they cleaned it out to make sure no one slipped. Thank you Max. Thank you also to the Triathlon Association of the CNMI for lending us your medal podium,” he added.

Aside from those already mentioned, Dela Cruz also thanked the Department of Public Safety, the Department  of Fire Emergency Medical Services, Saipan Tribune, Marianas Variety, KSPN News, and DTE Endurance for making Run Saipan’s Grotto 10K a success.

“Hope to see everyone next month for cross country and our ICC 5K at Tank Beach! This will be our first 5K in Kagman!” he also said.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

