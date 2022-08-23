DOC to gain another 39 officers

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2022

Tag:
Share

The Department of Corrections is set to celebrate the graduation of its largest academy yet this October. However, even though an additional 30 plus officers will be added to DOC, it is reportedly still not enough.

In an interview with DOC Commissioner Wally Villagomez, he shared that 39 students are on the path to graduate from the 9th Cycle Corrections Academy this October. The 39 cadets, nine of whom are women, went through a selection process.

“It is looking like DOC will be taking in all these 39 cadets. We are going to take all of them into DOC. We’re hoping that everything pushes through successfully and the graduation pulls through on Oct. 1, or around the first week of October,” he said.

The cadets are now finishing up their intensive physical and educational training. Through a partnership with Northern Marianas College, this year’s cadets will graduate with 40 college credits from NMC and will also have the opportunity to earn an associate degree if they choose to do so.

The last time the department had an academy was back in 2019.

Villagomez said that, although this 9th Cycle Academy is the biggest by far with 39 cadets, it is still not enough to address the shortage of officers within the prison.

“To my knowledge this is the biggest batch with 39 students. However, it’s never actually enough for any law enforcement. But you know, 39 is a big help for DOC right now. We’re working on having another academy, sooner rather than later,” Villagomez said.

He said that DOC only has roughly 90 officers, not including the academy cadets.

An Office of Personnel desk audit recently confirmed that the department averages from $30,000 to $50,000 in overtime costs per pay period due to a shortage of DOC personnel.

It was reported that the average Corrections officer logs in between 12.5 hours and 16 hours per day for a six-day work period, resulting in 64 hours up to 106 hours of overtime per officer per pay period.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

CEC board to ask DOC to inspect armory where ballots will be stored

Posted On Aug 17 2022
, By
0

Man accused of assaulting DOC officer

Posted On May 31 2022
, By
0

SBDC, DLNR, DOC meet with farmers about grant program

Posted On Apr 13 2022
, By
Desk
0

Increase in COVID cases, other OPM jobs hampered DPS, DOC desk audit

Posted On Mar 09 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 24, 2022, 12:44 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s S
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune