‘Ryder Gurl’ debuts in MRA races

Posted on Nov 27 2020

Brooklynn Susulin navigates her ATV around the course during the Marianas Racing Association event last Nov. 15 at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Joseph Chin)

A confident and brave Brooklynn “Ryder Gurl” Susulin had her first race at the Kan Pacific grounds, drawing praises from spectators as she navigated her way around the course.

Susulin is just 4 years old and among the youngest members of the Marianas Racing Association.

“I enjoyed the ride and can’t wait for my best friend, Skylar Togawa, to join me on the track,” she said.

Brooklynn Susulin’s aunt, Britney Camacho, is seen here riding her ATV during a competition at the former CowTown Raceway more than a decade ago. (Contributed Photo)

The young rider is so at ease on the track that her family did not have a hard time convincing her to hop on her ATV 50cc quad runner and raced against older kids, including her older sister Harley.

“It’s exciting to see my little one riding along her sister Harley’s side. She was excited to get on the track. It wasn’t challenging to get her to ride the ATV. It was her idea that she wanted to ride an ATV just like her grandpa Henry (Camacho) and uncle Chris,” said Susulin’s mother, Vanessa.

Brookynn amazed her family and MRA members during the Nov. 15 race, as he rounded the track for the first time, drifting on the turns and dodging the tires.

Brooklynn Susulin, right, poses for a photo with her fellow young riders after a practice round at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Contributed Photo)

“Her grandpa was surprised as to how she controlled her ATV. It’s definitely nice to see another ATV rider in the family. Brooklynn reminds me of my little sister who used to ride an ATV at that age as well,” Vanessa added.

The proud mom was talking of Britney Camacho, who more than a decade ago was a regular competitor in ATV races at the former CowTown Raceway. Britney is now based in Washington.

Meanwhile, Marianas Racing Association vice president Cuki Alvarez said their group would love to see more kids join their weekly rides and eventually hold a competition for them once a new track is built at the old CowTown Raceway.

Young riders race at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Contributed Photo)

“Our younger riders are really getting interested in not only riding their dirt bikes, but racing as well! Other 4- and 5-year-old riders include Baby Joe Santos, Makai Cutting, Bently Koshiro, and Skyler Togawa. We encourage all parents who are planning to buy their child a dirt bike or ATV to please join our club,” Alvarez said.

MRA veterans will be available to help newbies learn their ways around the track safely.

Alvarez and company will be at the Kan Pacific grounds this Sunday for the competitive races for young and adult riders. The tournament will start at 2:30pm with the races divided into two heats and will feature competition in the peewee kids, mini 1 and 2, veteran and expert classes, and ATV.

.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

