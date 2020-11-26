Saipan Snaps adds Coffee Craze flavor

Share











The CNMI’s favorite ginger snap cookies has added a new flavor in their roster of delicious cookies. Aside from the popular Original Saipan Snaps and Sweet Heat, Coffee Craze is here to amaze. Launched early this month, Coffee Craze is catching up in becoming a Saipan Snap favorite as well.

Saipan Snaps owner Jill Arenovski said that Coffee Craze is a product of research and help from the community. “To choose this third flavor, we tested extensively with various ingredients to see what flavors best complement our ginger snap cookie. We’ve also asked our customers both online and in person what they would like to see us create.”

“We launched Coffee Craze on Nov. 2, as soon as the packaging was finalized. We’ve loved the idea of a Coffee Snap but it was a very long time in the testing phase. Coffee can have a very bitter taste so many tests were tried and rejected. We’re happy to finally have a Coffee Snap that has a beautifully strong coffee flavor without the bitterness,” she added.

Arenovski said that the market’s response has been amazing. “Many customers have declared it their new favorite while others find themselves in the quandary of buying multiple flavors to satisfy their craving. This makes us very happy! We’re thrilled that even without the tourist market, we’ve able to keep our business going during the pandemic.

“So many islanders tell us that they buy and send our cookies to relatives in the United States and that makes us proud that we are one of the great things Saipan has to offer. Our website is easy to use and offers bundles that can be sent anywhere in the U.S. Saipan Snaps are available at DJ’s Corner at Hyatt Regency Saipan, Shell stations (Susupe, DanDan, Highway Express, Puerto Rico, and San Roque), and Payless Superfresh,” she added.

In Guam, Saipan Snaps can be purchased at Shell Foody locations and Coffee Craze flavor will soon be available. “For the next few weeks, we’re also offering Christmas bundles by special order only. This season the packages include all three flavors of Saipan Snaps as well as other traditional holiday cookies such as Chocolate Crinkles, Spritz, Gingerbread, and more,” Arenovski said.

“As always, the bags and boxes are beautifully decorated for holiday gift-giving,” she added.

For more information, (670) 287-9395 or email: saipansnaps@gmail.com.